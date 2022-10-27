Dressing up has always been a part of the Halloween tradition, but for some this goes farther than a costume and some makeup. Homeowners across the area have been pulling their skeletons out of the closet and spookifying their homes in anticipation of the trick-or-treat season. Some displays have grown so elaborate that they’ve taken up real estate in the haunted house market. Those interested in touring the area’s “best dressed” residences can follow the list of addresses below.
Widowmaker Lane Haunted Drive-thru, 2487 Feather River Blvd. in Plumas Lake
This free drive-thru is open weekends in October from 7-10 p.m. until Sunday.
Lanette and Keith Richardson started decorating their home for Halloween about three years ago and felt a drive-thru event would be a great way for people to enjoy the holiday during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have continued adding to their collection and try to switch things up each year. The event is typically advertised on Facebook and by word of mouth.
“We didn’t know how many people we would get the first year,” said Lanette Richardson. “But we ended with a line of 200 cars or more.”
While the loop is relatively small, guests might have to take multiple trips to truly appreciate all of its detail. The couple begins setting up their decorations about two to three weeks in advance and try to incorporate little stories in each display
“So this year we have a spring that gets polluted with toxic chemicals and flows through the property affecting the other exhibits,” explained Richardson.
The couple looks forward to watching the parade of cars from the comfort and warmth of their outdoor fire pit.
‘That one house of S. Walton,’ 429 S. Walton Ave. in Yuba City
This house boasts one of the largest collections of blow-ups and skeletons within the tri-county area. The owner has slowly built up his reputation as “that one house of S. Walton’’ over the years with decor to go with every holiday. Halloween and Christmas warrant the largest displays and the owner said he cuts down on his costs by stockpiling on new items the day after each holliday ends.
Tierra Buena-Royo Ranchero in Yuba City
A drive through El Margarita Estates can almost always impress Halloween lovers, but across the highway there are several notable displays throughout the Tierra Buena-Royo Ranchero neighborhood and surrounding streets. These include 3413 York Town Dr., 3324 Lexington Crt., 2963 Coy Dr., 2050 Delle Dr., and 3031 Roosevelt Rd., which appears to have a makeshift haunted house set up in the front yard.
Plumas Lake in Yuba County
Rumor has it that Plumas Lake will be the “it” spot for trick or’ treaters this year with a neighborhood full of festively dressed homes. Make sure to stop by High Noon Drive to appreciate the giant candy corns at 1418, and the floating wizard at 1423. The Richardson’s also reported a possible pirate fight that will take place on Halloween night between the decoratively conjoined homes at 1980 and 1990 Maverick Dr.
Some homes stood out among the darkened streets and shuttered windows of their lightless peers. The house at 1899 Nand Dr. in Yuba City was one of the only decorated structures in the neighborhood, complete with spiderwebs, ghosts, and purple lighting. Likewise, a small home at 10 15th St. in Marysville took onlookers by surprise with its vast array of strategically placed decor.