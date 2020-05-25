The Better Breathers Club is suspending in-person meetings at Adventist Health/Rideout until September, according to a press release.
The support group for those living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease is following recommendations from the American Lung Association to pause group meetings for member safety.
In the interim, community members can access an online network for education and support at www.lung.org/support-community/better-breathers-club.
When group meetings resume, classes will be taught by respiratory therapist Julie Howard. Class topics include oxygen, nutritional needs, sleep apnea, exercises and COPD medications.