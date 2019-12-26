Since opening Sept. 19, Better Way, a Sutter County emergency homeless shelter featuring several Tuff Sheds converted to living quarters, has helped four participants find housing.
Better Way, in Yuba City, looks and operates much like its counterpart across the river – 14Forward in Marysville. The goal of the two facilities is to reduce homelessness in the two-county area. Just like 14Forward, Better Way provides temporary relief for the homeless, as well as helping occupants find and move into permanent housing.
“The goal is to improve homelessness,” said Sutter County Homeless Services Coordinator Yimelda Mendoza-Flores. “This is a bridge shelter.”
Better Way receives referrals for individuals seeking relief, said Mendoza-Flores.
With two similar emergency homeless shelters just across the river from each other, more outreach is possible.
“(14Forward and Better Way) have been apart of a plan for several years,” said Chaya Galicia, Homeless Project Manager of Yuba County. “We really try to offer the same services. It’s encouraged for homeless folk to utilize the service.”
Having shelters on both sides of the river allows more accessibility.
“It is important to have mirrored services on both sides of the river,” said Mendoza-Flores. “One of the biggest challenges for people experiencing homelessness is reliable transportation.”
“If coordinated entry was only on one side of the river and a shelter on the other side, individuals working on becoming housed would spend the majority of their time going between the counties,” said Mendoza-Flores.
The coordinated entry program begins the initial process of relief for the homeless community. Individuals who start the program are assigned case workers .
When housed at Better Way, participants have access for up to 90 days. Throughout their stay participants meet with their case worker on a day to day basis.
Once participants move on to permanent housing their case workers continue working with them for up to six months.
“We see changes everyday – one of the comments most often shared by participants is that they feel safe and supported at Better Way,” said Mendoza-Flores.