Bev Vignery - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Bev Vignery, 75, Yuba City, Volunteer coordinator and board member 

for Hands of Hope

2019: Significant to me for 2019, has been the awareness of both Yuba and Sutter counties to the plight of the homeless in our area.  This is a complex issue with no simple solutions, but I am grateful for the support Hands of Hope has received from our county officials if our efforts to provide supportive services to our area’s homeless.

2020: My hope for 2020 is to see additional shelter beds, options for affordable housing, and continued services for those in need.

