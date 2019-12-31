Bev Vignery - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Bev Vignery, 75, Yuba City, Volunteer coordinator and board member
for Hands of Hope
2019: Significant to me for 2019, has been the awareness of both Yuba and Sutter counties to the plight of the homeless in our area. This is a complex issue with no simple solutions, but I am grateful for the support Hands of Hope has received from our county officials if our efforts to provide supportive services to our area’s homeless.
2020: My hope for 2020 is to see additional shelter beds, options for affordable housing, and continued services for those in need.