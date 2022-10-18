UC Davis is set to build a center focused on agricultural innovation and research after Beverly Hills billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick gave the university $50 million, the largest donation it has received from individual donors, the school announced Monday.

The $40-million center will work on making crops more resilient and sustainable during climate change, maximizing water and energy efficiencies and expanding access to nutritious food, UC Davis said in a statement. The 40,000-square-foot hub will be known as the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Center for Agricultural Innovation and  house classrooms, laboratories, a student career center and an advising support center, according to UC Davis.

