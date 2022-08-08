Yuba City resident Brianna Abadilla celebrated Tooth Fairy Month with her two children on Saturday at the second annual Tooth Fairy Day, organized in part by the Bi-County Oral Health Advisory Committee.
Abadilla knows the importance of practicing good oral health and hygiene at a young age.
When her child reached six months old, Abadilla began wiping its teeth down with a cloth after drinking formula as a way to avoid what she calls “milk decay.”
“They can have bad teeth for the rest of their life if they get that milk decay, so I start super young,” Abadilla said.
Abadilla, now the mother of a 9- and 3-year-old, takes her children to the dentist to have their teeth counted.
It’s a fun process, she said, where the dentist sings a song while counting teeth.
“It’s really cute,” she said. “I try to find the fun dentists because if you get the boring dentists, my kids are scared.”
Ronda Bowers, Dental Program coordinator for Marysville Joint Unified School District who was present on Saturday promoting oral health, said there can be a stigma that going to the dentist always hurts – one of the reasons why people tend to avoid getting their teeth checked.
Bowers said going to the dentist does not have to hurt if people get preventative treatment, such as twice-a-year cleanings done on a regular basis.
“Usually what hurts when you don’t go to the dentist for a long time,” Bowers said.
One of the ways to get a professional cleaning in Yuba-Sutter is through the Happy Toothmobile, which Bowers manages. The Happy Toothmobile is a full-service mobile dental office that travels Yuba County providing services to anyone, Bowers said.
Bowers and her Happy Toothmobile provide care at six school locations throughout the year: Cedar Lane, Olivehurst Elementary, Linda Elementary, Johnson Park, Covillaud and Kynoch.
Certified Health Education Specialist with Yuba County Health and Human Services Kelly Ternent was also on hand to provide free oral health tips and resources and vital education on Medi-Cal dental insurance.
Ternent said Medi-Cal can be a convoluted process that confuses a number of people. As a result he and his staff in the bi-county region manned a number booths to try and simplify the process of dental insurance.
Tooth Fairy Day is celebrated each year in August in Yuba-Sutter. Next year, Ternent said the event switches to Sutter County at a location and time to be announced later.
More information on oral health and the Happy Toothmobile can be found by searching Marysville Joint Unified School District and Peach Tree Health, Bowers said.