Kerry Brown was a youth pastor in Washington state for 17 years before accepting a position with the Bible Baptist Church of Marysville in 2010.
Here, he serves as both pastor and principal and is excited to see what comes next. Brown had originally planned on pursuing a career as either an Airborne Ranger or air traffic controller, but during a youth conference in high school he felt the Lord calling him to preach and he hasn’t looked back since. Now, in his 29th year of ministry, Brown and his staff are celebrating the grand re-opening of their school after an extensive remodel.
The new Bible Baptist School had first broken ground in March 2020, but had to put renovations on hold after just a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But unlike the rest of the world, Bible Baptist was up and running again in just a couple months.
Part of its success is due to the fact that it had already started utilizing “hybrid” technology and streaming platforms in the classroom. Brown said that it only took his teachers a week to shift completely to online learning, and after summer break they were back to school as normal.
The difference between online education at Bible Baptist and that used by the public school system is that the responsibility of teaching and “tech-solving” is not put on the parents.
“We stream a lesson in the classroom and have teachers in place to help clarify it afterward and assist the students as needed,” Brown said.
This hybrid method allows Bible Baptist School to diversify its students’ access to expert educators while still maintaining small class sizes and one-on-one instruction.
What really sets the school apart though, aside from imparting a Biblical worldview, is its focus on educating the child as a whole and a curriculum that pushes critical thinking.
“We’re not focused on just one portion, we’re dealing with the body, soul and spirit,” Brown explained. “And we’re not just teaching kids how to find the right answer, we’re teaching them to think and formulate their own conclusions.”
The Conqueror is the school’s mascot. It was chosen by Brown after a few years of working in the community.
“In this area, it seemed like there was such a defensive survival mode mentality,” Brown said. “It wasn’t as much ‘I’m pressing forward’ as it was ‘I’m just surviving.’ And I wanted to get that attitude out. I wanted to present something different with our kids. I wanted them to have an attitude that we are conquerors. To be able to move forward and really have a desire to be a winner.”
Bible Baptist School was built around two historic school buildings that were transported to the site on truck beds back in the 1970s. These buildings used to house the classes of Hammonton and Brophy schools, and are now encapsulated within Bible Baptist School as part of its phase one process. Phase two will consist of constructing another building which will expand the school’s capacity to about 400 students and is expected to be two to three years away from fruition.
The school presently has 62 local students with an average teacher ratio of 11 to one, but the school is anticipating double that enrollment number in the fall. In addition to its full K-12 school, Brown said the school is looking into opening a daycare to better meet the needs of younger families.
The school’s board also just voted to reimplement the “Earning for Learning” program to help lower income students fundraise and offset the cost of tuition. In addition to this, Bible Baptist is about to reopen its bus ministry that offers free transport routes throughout the city to and from the church and school locations.
To see the school in person, Bible Baptist School will be hosting an open house on Saturday, May 14, to give the community and prospective students a chance to meet the teachers and tour the campus. There will also be jump houses, games, raffles, and a BBQ lunch for all. You can learn more about the church and school at bbs4me.org or bbc4me.org. The school can also be contacted by phone at 530-742-2495 or email at info@bbs4me.org.