Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden insisted Tuesday he would not be stymied by President Donald Trump’s attempts to thwart the transition of power, calling Trump’s claims to be the rightful winner “an embarrassment” that will tarnish his legacy.
Biden’s comments came about two hours after Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo told reporters “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” echoing days of statements from the president.
Even as the secretary of state joined in casting doubt on Biden’s election, leaders of foreign nations continued to send congratulations to the Democratic former vice president.
Biden, taking questions from reporters near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, for the first time since his Saturday night victory speech, chuckled as he repeated Pompeo’s name and title.
The Democrat’s demeanor was in keeping with his broader attempt to project steadiness and assure the nation that the process would play out without significant disruption.
“We don’t see anything that’s slowing us down,” Biden said.
“Failure to recognize our win does not change the dynamic at all. The fact that he is not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence to our plan.”
Biden’s transition team announced immediately after his remarks that it had moved into its next stage: creating agency review teams tasked by law with ensuring that government operations are transferred smoothly at federal agencies and departments. House Democratic leaders, meanwhile, sent letters to the current agency heads, demanding that they not destroy government records on their way out.
Biden said he could finish the work of the transition even if Trump blocks funding to which a president-elect is entitled under federal law, or refuses to provide him the classified intelligence briefings that are typical prior to the inauguration. He said he saw no need for legal action to unlock the process, while acknowledging it would be helpful to have more cooperation.
The president-elect said he had not spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R- Ky., with whom he served for a quarter-century in the Senate, but who threatened Tuesday to block Biden’s Cabinet nominees if he deems them too liberal. Biden expressed optimism that Republicans would deal with him in good faith after he is inaugurated.
Despite criticism from Democratic Party progressives, he insisted Republicans would come to the negotiating table once Trump was gone. That confidence is being put to the test as Republican officials rally to Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him, despite Biden’s increasingly comfortable electoral margin and a lack of evidence of significant voting irregularities.
Bob Bauer, Biden’s legal adviser, told reporters that judges had dismissed six Trump lawsuits between June and Election Day and seven more since then. He read aloud excerpts from court hearings, including one in Pennsylvania where Trump’s lawyers could not cite evidence of fraud, and another in Michigan where a judge contradicted GOP claims that it was prevented from observing the counting of votes.
America’s closest allies have largely ignored Trump. Biden has received congratulatory statements since Saturday and took some phone calls Tuesday.
“I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States’ democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring,” Biden said.