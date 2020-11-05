WASHINGTON – The presidential race dragged on through Thursday as Joe Biden hoped to clinch the White House by winning just one more state.
The Trump campaign responded by rushing attorneys to Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, filing lawsuits aimed at stopping the vote count. By midday, judges had already rejected some suits.
Protests happened in cities across America, some urging all votes to be counted, others arguing the counts should stop.
In the electoral-vote-rich state of Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead diminished to 115,000 votes with hundreds of thousands of ballots — believed to lean heavily Democratic — still left to count. Biden campaign officials say their modeling shows the Democrat is poised to win that state, which would push him past the 270 electoral votes needed for election.
Biden also had other paths open. If his lead holds in Arizona, where the Associated Press declared him the winner, he need only maintain his narrow lead in Nevada to capture the presidency. The uncounted votes in Nevada are also believed to lean Democratic, though the count there will likely extend into the weekend. After Nevada election officials released a vote update Thursday, Biden’s lead crept up past 12,000.
The outlook in Arizona, though, is muddled. Trump gained ground on Biden there Wednesday night, and there is still room for the president to overtake him. The state, where Biden’s lead dropped to just 68,000 votes, is not essential to a Biden victory if the former vice president wins Pennsylvania. Some major news networks have declined to call Arizona in Biden’s favor.
The race was also coming down to a razor-thin margin in the GOP-dominated state of Georgia. Trump’s lead there dropped to just 13,539 votes. The nearly 50,000 ballots left to count are predominantly from districts that are heavily Democratic.
Wins in Georgia and Nevada would push Biden over the top even if he ultimately fell short in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Trump must win Pennsylvania and most of the other states where the race has not been called to hold onto the White House.
The courts have not yet ruled on a Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeking to bar the counting of ballots received after Tuesday. But by Thursday afternoon, state court judges had rejected Trump’s lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan, and counting proceeded uninterrupted. In a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign succeeded in getting a judge to order that observers could stand closer to where ballots are being processed. But Philadelphia officials appealed to the state’s Supreme Court, arguing that additional, freely circulating observers could be disruptive, and potentially threatening in a pandemic.
“Listen guys, democracy dies in darkness,” Corey Lewandowski, a Trump campaign adviser, said outside a Philadelphia convention center where hundreds of city workers are counting ballots. “This is the opportunity to shed light on what’s going on inside this building.”
Lewandowski and other members of Trump’s team then marched inside to continue their observation. Pro-Biden protestors gathered nearby, holding signs that said “Count Every Vote” and “Surrender to Democracy.”
Protesters on both sides, some armed, emerged outside locations where vote-counting was underway across the country. One such protest in Detroit on Wednesday night drew more than 100 Trump supporters, demanding that vote counting be stopped.
In the Georgia claim that was dismissed, the campaign alleged that late-arriving ballots are being improperly mixed with ones that arrived on time.
On Thursday, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit, in Nevada. It alleges that people voted there despite not living in the state.
Biden campaign officials said in a briefing with reporters that the litigation is “theater” designed to taint the election and create a perception that legal counting of votes was improper.