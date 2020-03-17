Joe Biden won the Florida and Illinois primaries Tuesday, taking two big strides toward clinching the Democratic presidential nomination on an election day shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The former vice president prevailed over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in convincing fashion, forging a now-familiar coalition of party moderates, older and electability-minded voters and African Americans.
In all, 441 delegates were at stake in a day when Arizona also cast its ballots.
It takes 1,991 to win the nomination at the party’s summer convention and Biden’s powerful showing leaves Sanders with only the barest hopes of a comeback.
Ohio postponed its primary hours before the polls were set to open after the state’s health director, acting at the behest of Gov. Mike DeWine, declared a public health emergency. Even so, some voters turned out only to find their usual polling place locked up tight.
Where voting was underway, election officials worked to balance safety with business as usual.
In Illinois, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough urged poll workers to use painter’s tape to mark the floor in 6-foot increments, so those in line would stand far enough apart to avoid spreading the virus. “This picture can save lives,” she said in how-to instructions posted on Twitter.