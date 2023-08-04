Motorcycle riders from the Yuba-Sutter area and beyond came to downtown Marysville on Thursday night for what one biker said was simply a “bike night.” A portion of D Street was closed from 3rd Street to 2nd Street with various motorcycles and vendors lining the streets. During the closure, several bikers performed tricks in front of a crowd that completely filled both sides of D Street. The event was in front of the new motorcycle apparel and accessories shop in Marysville called D3ATHWISH. A Marysville official said the business had helped organize the event.

