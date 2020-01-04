The Dutch Bros. Coffee parking lot in Live Oak was the starting point for the Live Oak Bike Party’s latest cruise through the city. Meliza Arredondo was a senior at Live Oak High School when she started the group for her senior project in 2018.
“We really want people to just come and enjoy,” Meliza’s mom Elizabeth Arredondo said. “It’s a family thing, a friend thing. You can ride any bike.”
Meliza was inspired by a similar bike party in Sacramento that draws a large group of riders. On Saturday, riders trickled into the parking lot starting just after 4 p.m. with a group of about 15 riders ready to get started as the sun started to set.
Elizabeth, led the group from the front and Meliza rode in the back to make sure the group stayed together.
“I’m just making sure everyone’s there,” Meliza said. “No one gets left behind.”
Meliza and Elizabeth were pulling mini-trailers behind their bikes that carried speakers that played music as the group gathered before the ride and continued as they set off from the parking lot.
“Just to get everybody in the grove, to be excited,” Meliza said. “If it was just bikes going around town I don’t think anyone would be really excited.”
Elizabeth said the route varies from ride-to-ride, but typically the group rides for around six to eight miles around Live Oak which usually takes a couple hours with breaks.