Health and Human Services of Yuba County recently received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will prioritize the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians, according to a news release from Yuba County.
The $57,700 grant, provided by OTS through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will provide funds for a comprehensive safety program.
“Protecting the safety of the community is always a top priority,” said Karah Glavaris, health education specialist with Health and Human Services of Yuba County, in the release. “The OTS grant funding is critical in helping Yuba County Health and Human Services provide education and awareness campaigns for pedestrian and bicycle safety issues.”
This comprehensive safety program is slated to include:
– Walking Field Trips that educate youth and older adults on safe walking habits.
– Bicycle skills and training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors.
– Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need.
– Community and school education presentations on best bike/walking practices.
– Partnerships with health care providers and senior centers promoting pedestrian safety measures among older people and those who are experiencing homelessness.
“Our roads are increasingly riskier for people who walk or ride their bike,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said in the release. “The goal of this funding is to reverse the growing trend of bicyclist and pedestrian-involved crashes by educating the public on safe road behaviors.”