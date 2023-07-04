It was a sea of bikes and patriotic attire as hundreds of residents gathered on Plumas Street for the annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade in Yuba City.
This Independence Day tradition has been going on for over a quarter of a century, sparked by Roberta Barlow, a mother whose 19-year-old son was killed in Vietnam in 1973.
Originally started as just a two-bicycle parade, records show that when Barlow moved to Yuba City in 1986 she asked the neighborhood children if they would like to be involved and soon enough families on all types of wheeled contraptions began joining in.
“The best part is the bikes, and complimenting all the people on the cool bikes,” said Finn Pfeffer excitedly. “We can’t wait to ride.”
The Pfeffers are a local family who have been participating in the event ever since their children were born, but not everyone who comes to this parade is a resident. For the Ebmeyer family of Southern California, this event has become a holiday tradition and an incentive for visiting with relatives.
“I’m originally from Colusa, but my sister lives in Yuba City and they come every year,” explained Courtney Ebmeyer. “I thought it was so cute, so that’s why we’re back again now.”
Beginning in 1995, the Yuba City Fire Department was recruited to help keep patrons safe, but their involvement soon grew to include decorated trucks, photo opportunities for the public, and free hot dog meals.
“It’s something we enjoy doing for the community,” said Corey Jacobson with the Yuba City Fire Department as he busily handed out hot dogs alongside Manny Cardoza, a former Yuba City council member.
Volunteers with the fire department estimated that at least 1,200 people were in attendance this year for both the parade and the accompanying concert put on by the Yuba Sutter Symphony at the Town Square Fountain in Yuba City. Starting with a hot dog count of 1,000, the fire department was left with nothing more but a small tray before the concert had even finished.
“This may have been one of our biggest years,” said Chris Kersting, vice president for the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony. “It’s a really large crowd today and the weather has been so nice this morning. I think it helped draw people out.”
The Children’s Parade started at the corner of Center Street and Plumas Street at 10 a.m., arriving at the Town Square Fountain about 20 minutes later. Orchestral accompaniment to the sight of children wheeling by with their flags and streamers felt nostalgic to say the least. A classic small town respite amidst the hustle and bustle of a growing city.
“There’s something magical about it,” said Chris Pedigo, a community photographer and former Marysville city council member. “Especially for the kids, this one’s definitely about them.”