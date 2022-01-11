A bipartisan bill seeking to provide tax relief to wildfire victims passed its first committee in the state Legislature on Monday.
The bill, AB 1249, was initially introduced by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City. In the legislation, Gallagher is looking to allow wildfire victims to be exempt from paying state taxes based on settlement payments made out of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Fire Victim Trust.
“AB 1249 is a straightforward fix that would clarify state tax exemption criteria for victims of three of the most destructive fires in California’s history,” said Gallagher in a news release. “Victims deserve to receive the maximum amount of compensation possible from PG&E, especially in light of recent reports that the trust might not be able to pay victims the full settlement amounts they were originally promised.”
According to the Fire Victim Trust website, the trust will “evaluate, administer, process and resolve eligible claims arising from” the Butte fire in 2015, the North Bay fires of 2017, and the 2018 Camp fire.
Gallagher said AB 1249 would clarify California’s tax code to allow all types of filers to be excluded from paying state taxes on advance settlements paid out of the trust.
After advancing through the Assembly Committee on Revenue & Taxation on Monday, AB 1249 will now move to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for a hearing later this month, the release said.
The bill is co-authored by Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama; Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa; Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber; Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-Madera; Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, R-Bieber; and Assemblymember Marc Levine, D-San Rafael.