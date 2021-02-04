Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom said there’s been a dramatic uptick in wildfire frequency and severity just in the last 3-4 years in California. That can be taxing not only for the firefighters themselves, but for each station’s resources, as well.
Yuba-Sutter fire stations send out strike teams as part of the state’s mutual aid system to help fight wildfires every year.
“Our fire department doesn’t upstaff for the upcoming fire season. When we send out people, because of the severity of these fires, it’s not uncommon for them to go out for the full 14 days, so that poses a significant staffing shortage,” he said.
“The mutual aid system is great, but it can be crazy trying to keep up our minimum staffing level here. When we are experiencing critical fire weather throughout the state, we are also experiencing it here; we still have a home unit to protect.”
Heggstrom said some of the reasons wildfires have become more frequent and severe are because of the excess brush and downed and dead materials littered throughout the forest in areas that haven’t burned for many years.
Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) recently introduced a bill (AB 297 – the Wildfire Prevention and Forest Resiliency Act of 2021) that is meant to address that issue.
“The bill is about really trying to get on top of the key issues that will allow us to remove these dangerous fuel loads through a multi-pronged approach,” Gallagher said.
If passed, AB 297 would provide sustained funding ($500 million annually from the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund) for forest health and fire prevention programs, exempt specified forest health and fuel reduction projects from the California Environmental Quality Act, and incentivize industries (biomass and biofuel facilities) that utilize wood products to support forest management activities.
Gallagher said there was one recent example of CEQA regulations holding up important forest management projects. The community of Berry Creek had plans to do clearing and forestry management, had the funding and was ready to move forward, but the CEQA process required an extensive review of the project. It ultimately was delayed by that, and the Bear Fire last year ended up ravaging that community, he said.
Also, by incentivizing processing facilities, it would create jobs and help grow the economy by having a profitable enterprise that can utilize the fuels such as dead and dying timber and brush.
“Now is the time to really do something,” Gallagher said. “We can no longer be in denial about these fuels being the cause of these catastrophic wildfires.”