Following the Camp Fire in 2018, the Paradise Irrigation District lost nearly all of its customers. Now, the district wants to temporarily sell surface water to help rebuild and remain secure well into the future, but they lack the funding necessary to build the needed pipeline.
This week, Assemblyman James Gallagher, Yuba City Republican, along with co-author state Sen. Jim Nielsen, Tehama County Republican, introduced legislation that will help expedite construction, should the plans for a pipeline move forward.
“Paradise cannot rebuild and thrive without a functioning water district,” Gallagher said in a press release. “At first glance, this intertie pipeline looks like a big win-win for the town of Paradise and the county as a whole. Once the studies are complete and if this project is determined to be feasible, AB 1957 will provide a critical tool that will speed up construction timelines and provide greater resiliency to Butte County’s groundwater basins.”
If approved, the bill would allow the district to utilize alternative delivery methods like design-build, something that is expected to help save money and time by providing greater flexibility in project design and construction.
Last year, lawmakers secured $14 million in the state’s budget to help keep the district operational for approximately two years. The governor’s administration asked the district to look into long-term solutions like the intertie project in order to avoid future backfill requests.
Current law restricts the types of contracting public works projects may utilize, which can slow down construction and increase costs. Alternative delivery is authorized for some types of infrastructure projects, including Sites Reservoir, and has proven to be effective in getting projects done on time and on budget, according to a press release.
“North state residents need more reliable water,” Nielsen said in a press release. “This proposal will ensure the sustainability of a water source for our community and the continued financial health of PID as the town of Paradise rebuilds.”