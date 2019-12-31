Bill Simmons - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Bill Simmons, 83, Marysville, Retired AF, Marysville council member
2019: The biggest accomplishment was getting our financial house in order; lowering the interest rates with our pension unfunded liability plan; and refinancing the B Street 3.7 acres of property through a bond issue – all of which allows us to have additional revenue for the general fund.
2020: Working with Caltrans to try and clear up traffic congestion in Marysville. A Highway 70 expansion or possibly a bypass are two visions for 2020. In addition, continuing to renovate the city parks; upgrade the roads and working to improve sales per square foot in downtown Marysville.