California Assembly members Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) and James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) introduced a bill that would allow occupational licenses from other states to be transferred to California once a person moves to the state, according to a press release.
The measure could have an impact on spouses of those stationed at Beale Air Force Base.
Janice Nall and Fran Peace from the Beale Military Liaison Council asked Gallagher to work on the issue of people moving to California and not being able to work right away, despite having valid licenses from other states, because of California’s current laws about obtaining licenses, according to Gallagher’s chief of staff Curtis Grima.
Existing law created the Department of Consumer Affairs, which is made up of boards that license and regulate various professions that impact the public. Occupations that require a state license include fields such as nurses, makeup artists and travel agents. The release described California as being the “most burdensome and onerous state,” in how it awards licenses. Some of those burdens include requiring extra education or unpaid supervised work hours regardless of how much experience the person has in a particular field in another state, the release said.
Occupational licensing is of interest to the Beale liaison committee because military spouses who move to Beale Air Force Base from another state are affected by the existing law.
“License portability is critical, especially for military spouses who frequently move and face huge barriers to entry when trying to find employment,” Gallagher said via the release. “If someone is licensed, has experience in the field, and has a clean record they should be able to work in California.”
If passed, licensing boards would still collect fees to process licenses and may require exams, if necessary. Out-of-state applicants must have been practicing within a given field for at least three of the last five years and faced no disciplinary action to be approved under the new law, according to the release.
“Other states figured this out years ago and many of them have compacts or other reciprocity agreements in place. We are talking about people who are industry professionals,” Patterson said via the release. “There’s no reason why we should continue making it near impossible for talented, reputable licensees to get right to work when they move to California.”