Despite overwhelming evidence that those who wear helmets while riding a motorcycle significantly reduce the chances of death or severe injury in the event of a crash, the California Senate on Wednesday voted to grant a religious exemption for Sikhs and other people whose faith requires them to wear a turban or patka.
According to The Sacramento Bee, Senate Bill 847 by Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, cleared the chamber by a 21-8 margin. Eight Democrats voted “no” and 13 others sided with Republicans.
“Freedom of religion is a core foundation of this country,” Dahle said in a statement after the bill passed. “We, as Americans, have the right to freely express our religion and I believe that right should equally extend to everyone.”
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), helmets saved an estimated 1,872 lives for motorcycle riders in 2017.
“Each year, the United States could save $1.5 billion in economic costs if all motorcyclists wore helmets,” the CDC says. “... Helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69%.”
After the Senate bill passed, Dahle said that existing California law doesn’t intentionally discriminate against Sikhs and other peoples of faith, but that “the reality is that those who practice those religions are limited in how they can express their customs,” The Sacramento Bee reported.
Dahle’s office said according to the 2021 American Community Survey, an estimated 211,000 Sikhs live in California.
“Although other countries and our own military make accommodations for Sikhs’ deep beliefs, out of the U.S. states that require helmets, none has exemptions for Sikhs or any other group based on religious practice,” Dahle’s office said.
After passing the Senate, Senate Bill 847 moved to the Assembly for consideration.