The Sikh Legends of America wait on motorcycles to start the Sacramento Sikh Society’s first Nagar Kirtan parade in March at the Sacramento Sikh Society Temple in Vineyard.

 Tribune News Service/The Sacramento Bee

Despite overwhelming evidence that those who wear helmets while riding a motorcycle significantly reduce the chances of death or severe injury in the event of a crash, the California Senate on Wednesday voted to grant a religious exemption for Sikhs and other people whose faith requires them to wear a turban or patka.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Senate Bill 847 by Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, cleared the chamber by a 21-8 margin. Eight Democrats voted “no” and 13 others sided with Republicans.

