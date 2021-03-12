To continue spreading a message of support and appreciation for local law enforcement, Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter has put up a second billboard along Highway 20 in Yuba City.
Stacy Runyen, president of the organization, said the idea for the second billboard came about after the first sign, which was put up in October at the base of the Fifth Street Bridge, was vandalized in early December.
“It was completely defaced and had to be replaced,” said Runyen.
Many in the community were upset to see that the billboard had been vandalized, said Runyen, so local resident Cameron Elkins – who came up with the idea for the original billboard – suggested doubling down and creating a second billboard while they worked on replacing the original sign.
“I wanted to continue the message of love and support for our local law enforcement officers,” said Elkins.
Elkins said it did not take long to gather sponsors to fund the second billboard, with 12 sponsors signing on within just two weeks of him throwing out the idea.
Runyen said some sponsors that funded the original billboard joined a few new organizations, each putting up $500 or more to make the second billboard a reality.
Elkins called the various sponsors that have made these billboards come to fruition bold, stepping into the limelight and showing support for local law enforcement.
“The Yuba-Sutter community has always been largely pro-law enforcement, and it makes me feel good to see all of this support,” said Elkins.
He said many local officers have told him that they look forward to seeing the billboards while out each day.
Elkins came up with the idea for the first billboard while running on the treadmill at the gym and watching all of the anti-law enforcement movements playing out on the news.
“I wanted to be part of the opposite conversation,” said Elkins.
He first took to social media before attending a Back the Badge board meeting to present the idea. From there, the idea took off.
Runyen said while they were hoping to secure a billboard in Yuba County, they had to choose a location based on what was available at the time, so the spot in the Airgas parking lot on Highway 20 just east of George Washington Boulevard was selected because of the high traffic in the area.
Elkins said the goal is to get a third billboard placed in Yuba County in the future and there are already a couple sponsors willing to back another sign.