OROVILLE — The Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force announced Thursday that following a search warrant served in Chico its agents arrested one man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

According to a press release, the search warrant was served at 1340 Guill St. where agents allegedly found 1.39 pounds of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, suspected fentanyl pills and more than $3,000 in cash. Agents also said there was other evidence of controlled substance sales.

Recommended for you