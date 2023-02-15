The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently got confirmation that an adult bobcat found dead in Butte County in late December 2022 died from the Eurasian strain of the “highly pathogenic” avian influenza (H5N1) virus.
According to officials, this was the first detection of the virus in a wild mammal in California.
“The bobcat’s remains were collected in Butte County by CDFW on December 23, 2022. Samples were submitted to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System for preliminary testing,” officials said. “On January 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the detection of avian influenza H5N1 in the bobcat.”
CDFW said there have been “periodic detections” in other parts of the U.S. and Canada of the Eurasian strain in “mammalian carnivores,” such as foxes, bobcats, raccoons and skunks.
“The bobcat was wearing a GPS collar as part of a CDFW population study,” officials said. “The collar was equipped with a sensor that alerted biologists when the animal stopped moving for an abnormal amount of time. CDFW biologists located the remains and began an investigation into the bobcat’s cause of death.”
CDFW said the virus was first detected in wild birds in the state in July 2022. So far, it has been detected in wild birds in 44 different California counties. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has detected the virus in domestic birds in 18 different counties in the state.
“The strain of H5N1 currently circulating in the U.S. and Canada has been causing illness and death in a higher diversity of wild bird species than during previous avian influenza outbreaks, affecting raptors and avian scavengers such as turkey vultures and ravens,” officials said. “Mammalian and avian predators and scavengers may be exposed to avian influenza viruses when feeding on infected birds. This bobcat was found in an area where HPAI H5N1 had recently been detected in a turkey vulture. Notwithstanding this detection, infection of wild mammals with avian influenza viruses appears to be relatively rare.”
Officials said the transmission risk of avian influenza to people is low, but contact with sick or dead wildlife should be avoided.
To report sick or dead poultry and pet birds, call the California Department of Food and Agriculture hotline at 866-922-2473.
The public also is encouraged to report dead wildlife using CDFW’s mortality reporting form on its website, https://wildlife.ca.gov.