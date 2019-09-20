Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm is up and running for another season of fall-inspired festivities. In addition to the beloved attractions that remain a staple of this popular family destination, the farm has a pretty impressive lineup of entertainment scheduled each weekend through Nov. 3.
Meghan Bishop-Sanderson, manager of Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, said the farm has been adding to their entertainment lineup over the past couple seasons.
“We’ve noticed that our guests really enjoy the atmosphere that the live entertainment creates so we’ve wanted to add to that a little bit everywhere,” said Bishop-Sanderson.
Several musical acts are on the docket throughout the season, including Sourdough Slim, OCD Band, Rock Bottom Boys, the KMC Band, Manzanita, The Fargo Boys, children’s rock performer Music Matt, Dream the Dreamer, Tattered and Tied, the Street Drum Corps and the Cash Prophets.
There is also an assortment of other entertainers scheduled including magician Frank Thurston, the juggling duo Mark Wilder and VonJon performing their “Something Ridiculous” routine, and Cowboys Slim and Curly will bring some western inspired antics to the farm in their act “Fables of the West.”
The farm will also host free fireworks events every Friday in October.
Starting next Saturday, Sept. 28, and continuing through October 26, Bishop’s will host movie nights in the big pumpkin field behind the train station starting at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and get cozy in the field to watch the free screening. Saturday parking fees will still be in effect, but those that arrive after 5 p.m. will receive $5 off the day’s parking.
This seasons movie line up will feature The Little Rascals (Sept. 28), Shrek (Oct. 5), The Incredibles Two (October 12), the 2019 reboot of Dumbo (Oct. 19) and Hotel Transylvania Three (Oct. 26.).
Farm attractions
This season marks twenty years of rides for Engine 1999, the train that has given countless farm-goers a ride around the big pumpkin patch, through the tunnel and past the grazing animals.
Bishop-Sanderson said the train is definitely a staple attraction and by far the most popular attraction at the farm.
“I think the train is loved by so many because it’s something the entire family can enjoy together, all the way from toddlers to grandparents,” said Bishop-Sanderson. “It’s just a great, nostalgic experience that everyone really enjoys.”
Another beloved farm staple, Abilene the Texas Longhorn cow that munches grass at the Weeland Petting Zoo, had quite an adventure over the summer.
Bishop-Sanderson said Abilene disappeared from the farm and went on a day-long walkabout in July.
“One morning we noticed she wasn’t in the pasture where she usually is,” said Bishop-Sanderson. “We spread the word to our close neighbors and spent hours searching for her with no luck.”
It wasn’t until the next day, said Bishop-Sanderson, that they received a call from a neighbor about a mile away who said Abilene had shown up in his pasture.
Bishop-Sanderson said she has no idea where Abilene went during her overnight trip and doesn’t believe anyone in the area saw her while she was out roaming because she has a tight knit Facebook community group that keeps an eye out for each other’s animals.
“If a 5-pound chihuahua goes missing it’s sure to be found, but we had a 2,000-plus pound longhorn go missing without a trace,” said Bishop-Sanderson. “It’s quite the funny story.”
According to Bishop-Sanderson, the farm shared this story with guest in a Facebook post and several of them recommended a children’s book depicting the adventures of Abilene. Bishop-Sanderson said the farm may attempt to write this up sometime this winter.
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm will be open until Nov. 3 with varied hours. On weekdays in September, Bishop’s will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On weekends in September, the farm will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Hours in October will extend to 9 a.m. though 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
From Halloween until Nov. 3, the farm will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to the farm is free. Parking is also free, except on weekends in October when the cost of parking is $10.
A complete schedule of events can be found on the Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm website. For more information, contact Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm at 633-2568 or visit www.bishopspumpkinfarm.com.
Bishop Farm employees
Meghan Bishop-Sanderson, manager of Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, said the farm will employ around 550 seasonal employees this season.
“We are typically in that general range of employees unless we add a new attraction or shop,” said Bishop-Sanderson.
Of those employees, Bishop-Sanderson said over 250 work in food service at either Pigadeli, the farm’s main kitchen, the bakery or the other smaller food areas and over 100 employees oversee the attractions or work in various retail positions.
According to Bishop-Sanderson, the majority of employees work for the seven week season but a handful of them will work for about two months, helping to set up prior to the farm opening and helping to clean up after the farm has closed for the season.