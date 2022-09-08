Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm will be kicking off the new season on Sunday with a special 9/11 Commemoration and First Responders Day.
Organizers said a ceremony will start at noon with guests and speakers from the surrounding communities and municipalities.
“We will commemorate all those who have been affected by the events of September 11th 2001 and acknowledge the families who carry on their loved one’s memories,” organizers said in a statement.
The Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm 2022 Season will officially begin on Saturday and run through Nov. 6.
“Harvest memories with a made-from-scratch Pumpkin Apple Muffin, a visit to Weeland Petting Zoo, a trip to the BPF Line, a lunch of a hand-dipped golden corn dog,” organizers said. “Continue with a hayride to the pumpkin field to search for the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the corn maze and take a spin on Charlie’s Carousel. Make sure to visit the all new signature Hard Cider mini-bars.”
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm is located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland.