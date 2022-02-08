Wayne Bishop, owner of Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland, announced Monday night that he will seek the at-large Yuba Water Agency Director-South seat in the upcoming June election.
That seat is currently occupied by Brent Hastey, former Yuba County supervisor. Hastey was on the Yuba Water board from 1992 to 2000 during his time as supervisor and was later elected directly to the board in 2014.
The Yuba Water Agency board is currently occupied by five Yuba County Board of Supervisors and two at-large directors.
“It is important to me that we support the community we live in,” Bishop said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “We do this by giving resources and our time when and where we can. We also look for opportunities to provide leadership where it is needed.”
Bishop said he is a third-generation Yuba County farmer. His grandparents moved to the county in the 1930s and established two dairy farms. His parents later purchased a 40-acre farm in Wheatland in 1971.
After trying to figure out a way to get area students to the farm for field trips, his mother planted about an acre of pumpkins in 1973 and encouraged schools to bring students to the farm. The farm later got the full attention of Bishop’s father in the 1980s.
Bishop is a graduate of Wheatland High School and studied agricultural engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He later rejoined the family business in 1995 with his wife and three children. In 2005, Bishop took over operations of the business.
This fall, Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm is set to celebrate its 50th harvest. Bishop said the farm hosts 275,000 guests per year and has 14 full-time employees and more than 600 seasonal staff.
He is currently a member of the Reclamation District 2103 board and previously has served on the Board of Directors for Wheatland School District, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, and Wheatland Youth Football.
“The Yuba Water Agency is an incredible asset left to us by past Yuba County leaders who had vision, good business sense, and plenty of guts,” Bishop said. “I want to be a part of making sure we honor their legacy by making good sound business decisions in this critical time in the history of the agency. We owe it to those past leaders to be good stewards of the agency and all of the benefits it provides.”