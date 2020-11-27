It happened despite a pandemic and surge in COVID-19 cases, online sales over weeks prior, and predictions that this year’s Black Friday (the day that traditionally puts retail businesses into the black for the year) would be lacklustre, at best.
The urge to get out and do some shopping was strong in a lot of Yuba-Sutter shoppers. Here’s a glimpse of what was happening around town on what’s usually the busiest retail day of the year:
– 5 a.m. Dozens of shoppers were lined up at Walmart in Yuba City just before the doors opened at 5 a.m. Friday. Yuba City resident Jazhti Worthan – who was one of the first in line – said she got to the store at 3:30 a.m.
“I do Black Friday every year,” said Worthan.
While Worthan said she was not looking for anything in particular this year, clothing and shoes are always a priority for her when out looking for deals.
Live Oak residents Loni Baisch, Rachael Thompson and Kristy Woodward were also in line early Friday morning to score a scooter for Woodward’s grandson.
“Dishes and towels are also good buys,” said Thompson.
Avid Black Friday shoppers, Baisch and Woodward said they have gone Black Friday shopping for years but haven’t had to get up this early in a long time.
“We usually make dinner for the kids and then head out shopping on Thursday night,” said Baisch.
Woodward said the new format of this year’s Black Friday shopping, with deals available online several weeks prior to the traditional day of discounts, was interesting but not ideal for her.
“If you don’t check out right away (online) sometime an item will be removed from your cart,” said Woodward. “It’s nice to be able to put something in your cart in the store and know that you have it, without having to check out a bunch of times.”
– 5:30 a.m. Across the parking lot, a line of people wrapped around the building at Game Stop waiting for the store to open at 7 a.m.
“We’re here for the Playstation 5,” said Christian Burwell of Yuba City.
Burwell, along with Bayard Hall, Teddy Kay and Leighton Kay, were bundled up and sitting in lawn chairs around a portable heater, claiming the second through fifth places in line.
Hall said he has been in line since 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, a whole 24 hours before the store opened for Black Friday. The others said they arrived about noon on Thanksgiving.
“If you’re not going to do this, you are not going to get one online,” said Leighton Kay. “They are sold out the second they go on sale.”
Hall said he decided to camp out all night to get the high-demand gaming console for “the love of gaming.”
“It’s a true passion,” said Hall. “Gaming is a whole other lifestyle and if you’re not willing to do something like this, you’re not truly a gamer.”
– 6 a.m. Most shoppers waited in their cars until the doors opened at 6 a.m. at Home Depot in Yuba City.
Although the store was not able to offer the traditional free coffee and donuts this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the traditional sales were still intact.
“I always have to come out and get some poinsettias for my house,” said Marysville resident Mary Glascow. “I also get a few of the fresh wreaths.”
Other shoppers were there to snag the tools and Christmas decorations that typically sell out fast on Black Friday.
– Later in the day:
After nearly a year of continuous challenges for small businesses, local owners were hoping for a promising kickstart to the holiday season with events this weekend like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Friday started off strong for Don’s Furniture Warehouse in Yuba City.
“We started off really busy this morning when we opened at 9 a.m. We had a high customer count,” said Don Applegarth, owner of the warehouse in Yuba City. “We have specials going on all weekend and will have other offers through the holidays.”
Applegarth expected the day’s turnout to be better than initially expected, considering the circumstances. Despite the challenges this year has posed, business has remained good, and he credits the Yuba-Sutter community’s willingness to shop local.
“We’ve been very appreciative because we have seen a real effort from our community to support small local businesses,” Applegarth said. “It’s been a great help to us.”
Creative Interiors, Etc. on Plumas Street was also bustling Friday morning after opening at 10 a.m.
“We are pretty much doing the same things we always do. We have deals going on during the holidays but we are also continuing to do online sales and our Facebook Live sales, which is something we started at the beginning of the pandemic that has generated a lot of traffic,” said owner Tiffani Heryford.
Heryford said the shop regularly updates their Facebook page (@CreativeInteriorsEtc) with deals going on and giveaways. In addition to Black Friday deals, the shop is running discounts all day today for Small Business Saturday.
“I feel like Small Business Saturday has been going on since March because as soon as things changed, our locals came out in force and have been supportive of us,” Heryford said. “It’s been a real shock, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without our local residents’ support, which has been huge.”
Grange Co-op has deals going all weekend. The store opened early on Friday to allow shoppers more time to get what they needed.
“We are doing really well. Black Friday is usually a really good day for us,” said Robby Jellsey, store manager at Grange Co-op in Yuba City.
The biggest challenge for the store has been with outages and shortages from manufacturers on items across the board. Keeping up with the demand for certain items has been an issue experienced throughout the pandemic, especially in the store’s sporting goods and clothing sections.
Some of the store’s biggest deals this weekend are on Traeger smokers, Yeti items, clothing and animal feed. The deals have been ongoing since Nov. 18, and shoppers can also get 20 percent off their entire online purchase on Cyber Monday.
“It’s been a weird year, so shoppers should remember to stay safe and take care of themselves this holiday,” Jellsey said. “We are being safe and doing our part so that everyone can feel safe when they come in to shop.”