Organizers of local Black History Month events want to get the community hyped up – so the Tri-County African-American Alliance will host a kick-off block party tomorrow at Bethel AME Church in Marysville.
“It’s a fun way to celebrate unity and the upcoming celebration of black history,” said Nyati-Melissa Cleveland, board member and media liaison for the Alliance. “It’s not just about us (black people), it’s for everyone to celebrate. There aren’t a lot of ‘us’ in this community, but events like this show us that we’re not alone. The more people who get involved, the better.”
The block party will happen from noon to 6 p.m. at 115 Fifth St.
There will be vendors, musical and dance performances and more. The Alliance will also promote their upcoming black history month events such as “Museum at the Museum,” which showcases historical items from African heritage, and “Library Night,” which will teach participants about influential black people in history.
“We’re going deeper than Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcom X,” Cleveland said. “You’’ll hear about the black man who invented the cell phone and the black woman who invented the washer.”
Rachanee Jackson, a member of the alliance, said she looks forward to the community response.
“It’s something different. It’ll be a good time to come out and get to know your neighbor,” Jackson said.
“I look forward to the open mic at the kick-off. I don’t have anything planned just yet but it’s possible that I’ll speak.”
The Black History Month Kick-off Block Party is free to attend, but donations are accepted. For more information call 916-712-3037.
Additional Black History Month events:
– Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27: Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– Feb. 7: Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Museum at the Museum at Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road. There will be presentations on black history and exhibits. Time TBD. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– Feb. 15: Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host an open forum panel with the Yuba-Sutter community about the history of African American relationships. It will be directed by Pastor Richards of Bethel AME from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– Feb 28: Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host “Generation Conversation – An Intergenerational Dialogue” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. This is an open forum panel event between youth and the elders of the community. The purpose is to bridge the gap in communication and develop a clearer understanding and respect for the journey of each generation. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– Feb. 29: Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host a Black History Month closing event and celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. It will be followed by a reception.