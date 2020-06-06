Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon estimated that about 300 or 400 people showed up at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot in downtown Marysville ready and armed to demonstrate that black lives really do matter.
Landon said the role of the police department was to simply let the group march safely without any interference from anyone.
"We have to make sure they get across each street,” he said.
The march, which took place about 6 p.m. Saturday night, ran through most of Marysville, over the 10th Street Bridge and down Colusa Highway, eventually making its way to Sam Brannon Park where people could speak and tell stories, Black Lives Matter organizer Gisselle Quintero said.
“We’re here today for change and to get our voices heard,” said Quintero, prior to the march. “We hope for better training for police; more schooling; and make sure they’re fit.”
Quintero said the system is broken right now, and she feels that there are officers on the job who are simply not suited to protect the public.
The latest example, which sparked national protests, was when George Floyd was kneeled on until he died by an ex-officer in Minneapolis. Currently multiple officers are on trial for murder.
“We want to reform the entire system,” Quintero said. “It is not right.”
Yuba City officer Southward said there has been a group, led by Quintero, who have been protesting all week out near the Yuba-Sutter mall. He said the message has been positive with little to no issues occurring.
“I think it’s really important to be invested in your community and in life,” Southward said. “I’m proud of these kids. I am out here as an officer, a coach, a dad supporting them.”
There were many parents of vastly different ages who came out to march Saturday night.
All had a similar message to report.
“Equality for everyone,” said Megan Williams, a teacher at Cobblestone Elementary in Plumas Lake. “I hope the movement maintains so there can actually be change this time.”
Cobblestone has some diversity in its school, Williams said, so it is important to set the correct examples for the students.
“Every single one matters,” Williams said.
Jordyn Johnson has an African American son in fourth grade at Cobblestone, and she has raised him to go through life with a color blind approach in his daily encounters with his peers.
“My son and his friends, they don’t see color,” Johnson said. “That’s never been a conversation.”
Johnson wants that message to get out to as many people as possible – in a positive way.
“It’s frustrating when you loot and destroy the community that you live in,” Johnson said. “What’s that teaching (our) kids. We need to build our community up.”
Though she is not a part of it, Quintero said there is another unity march scheduled for next Saturday that runs through both Marysville and Yuba City.
“We want the end to systematic racism,” Quintero said. “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”