“The Yuba City Police Department does not support or tolerate the use of law enforcement symbols to deface property or intimidate people for their beliefs or support of other causes,” according to a news release issued by the department.
Officers are investigating two incidents of vandalism of a structure in Yuba City that was displaying a Black Live Matter sign.
The statement was made in reference to the first act of vandalism – a Black Lives Matter sign was covered with blue spray paint and a flag supporting law enforcement, according to the news release.
The vandalism was done to a kiosk in the 1100 block of Bridge Street, across the street from Porky’s BBQ To-Go. YCPD responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday and is investigating the incident with the goal of finding those responsible.
Porky’s owner Samuel Thompson said Thursday that on Wednesday night, the kiosk, which advertises for the restaurant, was defaced again – this time with red spray paint after the blue paint had been removed.
The flag put on the kiosk was a “Thin Blue Line” flag used to assert that law enforcement is the line which keeps society from descending into chaos, according to the release.
Thompson had the flag moved from covering the Black Lives Matter sign to another part of the kiosk.
“I’m a pastor here in town so we have nothing against law enforcement,” Thompson said. “We just wish they had asked permission. It’s a sign of solidarity.”
YCPD said it would place additional patrols and use other anti-crime measures in the vicinity to help protect the property.