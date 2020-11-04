In a runoff election for a seat on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, Don Blaser was leading Stephen Heter by 379 votes, according to results released just after 11 p.m.
Blaser and Heter edged out incumbent Mike Leahy in the primary election.
Blaser had 1,653 votes and Heter had 1,274, as of Tuesday.
“We got a pretty good percentage of the total, Blaser said. “I felt confident all the way at 57 percent but you can second guess yourself.”
Blaser recalls gaining a little in last spring’s primary, so he looks at the initial ratio as a good starting point.
Blaser said the influx of vote-by-mail ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it easier for first-time voters to cast a ballot. He said moving forward, future vote-by-mail elections could work so long as everything gets worked out.
“I don’t anticipate it being a problem and it helps with voter turnout,” Blaser said.
If Blaser is indeed locked in as the next county supervisor for the Marysville/Linda area, he’s planning to continue to work with council and city staff on the improvement projects for the town.
“The fact that I am a private sector businessman, I think that gets people’s attention more than a (career) politician,” Blaser said. “The big word is potential (for Marysville) that’s all I hear. I think with a little change in council it is possible. Then if we get a strong city manager in there I think hopefully we’re headed in the right direction.”
Heter was unavailable for comment prior to the publication deadline.