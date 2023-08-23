DonBlaserMug.jpg

Don Blaser

Current Yuba County District 2 Supervisor Don Blaser officially announced on Wednesday his intentions to seek a second term representing areas of Marysville and West Linda on the county board.

Blaser, the former owner of the Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville, was first elected to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors after defeating Stephen Heter in 2020. Blaser currently serves as vice chair of both the county board and the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors – each elected member of the board of supervisors is automatically placed on Yuba Water’s board.

Tags

Recommended for you