Current Yuba County District 2 Supervisor Don Blaser officially announced on Wednesday his intentions to seek a second term representing areas of Marysville and West Linda on the county board.
Blaser, the former owner of the Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville, was first elected to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors after defeating Stephen Heter in 2020. Blaser currently serves as vice chair of both the county board and the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors – each elected member of the board of supervisors is automatically placed on Yuba Water’s board.
According to Blaser, he has spent his time on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors as an active voice for the private sector, working on issues such as homelessness, crime, code enforcement, market-rate housing, infrastructure and tourism.
“I have a strong relationship with Marysville City Hall and feel that I have improved communication amongst the city, county and Yuba Water Agency to facilitate projects,” Blaser said in a statement. “I am keenly focused on improving Ellis Lake and view an enduring, sustainable solution as a quality-of-life enhancement for all of Marysville.”
Currently, the city of Marysville is preparing plans to improve both Ellis Lake’s water quality and the green space that surrounds it. Various city officials have pointed to Yuba Water Agency as being a potential major partner in trying to accomplish those goals.
Blaser said he also supports the conversion of the 5th Street train trestle for pedestrian and bicycle use – a project that could connect trails between Yuba City and Marysville. Blaser also wants to continue to advocate for “better and safer access to county venues” for various outdoor and recreational activities.
“Marysville is certainly not boring,” Blaser said. “In a world with a lot of vanilla towns, we are more rocky road. We are still the arts and culture hub of the region and I feel, under my leadership, we can continue to be the jewel of Yuba County.”
Blaser currently sits on the boards of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Yuba-Sutter Transit, Peach Tree Health, the Regional Housing Authority, and the California State Association of Counties.
Previously, Blaser was a third-generation farmer with family operations in Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties. He later took on a position with Yuba City Steel Products as a purchasing agent and then became vice president.
As of Wednesday, current Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees member Frank Crawford was the only challenger who had publicly announced a run for Blaser’s seat. On Aug. 3, Crawford told the Appeal he planned to file and compete against Blaser in the March 5, 2024, primary election.
According to the Marysville Joint Unified School District website, his term on the school board ends in 2026.
When asked why he was running, the two-term former Marysville mayor said, “I want to get that auditorium done,” referring to the historic Marysville High School auditorium that has been unused over the years due to compliance issues.
The day after his announcement to the Appeal, Crawford was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after an incident involving the Marysville Police Department.