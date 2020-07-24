Building roads through the foothills can be tricky – especially when it comes to the hard rock in the area. Blasting crews have had to be called in.
There are a couple of projects in Yuba County that have required rock blasting this year – one in the Timbuctoo area and another in the Browns Valley area.
According to a fact sheet, the Timbuctoo project includes work to upgrade a two-mile section of State Route 20 from the Yuba River Bridge to about one-third of a mile east of Smartsville Road; straighten curves on a section of the highway; widen segments of the highway to create uniform 12-foot wide lanes; widen shoulders to a standard eight-foot width; construct a new bridge on the realigned section of highway; and increase sight distances for motorists traveling on the highway. The project is estimated to cost $54 million in state and federal funds.
The State Route 20 Browns Valley Roadway Project includes work to resurface, restore and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway between Marysville Road and the Yuba River (Parks Bar) Bridge; widen shoulders to a standard eight-foot width; construct a new Dry Creek Bridge that meets current design standards and has a multi-use pathway; straighten the curve between Stacy Ann Drive and Sicard Flat Road; and flatten the slope of the roadway between Valhalla Way and Digger Pine Lane, according to a fact sheet. The project is estimated to cost $61.5 million in state and federal funds.
Both projects began in the spring and are expected to be complete either toward the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022, said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, Caltrans District 3 public information officer.
Mohtes-Chan said rock blasting on the Timbuctoo project took place during the spring of this year and is pretty much wrapped up. Blasting operations are now taking place on the Browns Valley project.
Blasting is required to remove an igneous rock, called metamorphic greenstone, also known as blue diorite, from slopes along the highway. Blue diorite is a coarse-grained, grayish rock with a composition between granite and basalt, according to a press release.
“There’s some hard rock that makes it harder for equipment to chip away and break,” Mohtes-Chan said.
If the Browns Valley project remains on schedule, he said rock blasting should be wrapping up toward the end of this summer.
Mohtes-Chan said the next blast for the Browns Valley project is scheduled for Monday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and motorists can expect up to a 30-minute traffic delay to ensure all explosives have been discharged and the roadway is safe for travel.
Weekly lane closures and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com. Caltrans also issues updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.