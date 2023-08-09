The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently announced that it is taking an “ambitious and coordinated approach” to accelerate wildfire prevention projects on public lands that pose a high risk, including in Yuba and Colusa counties.

A huge push for preventing wildfires has been made through what are called “fuels reduction projects” that seek to not only reduce risk but also improve forest health through the removal of excess trees and debris.

