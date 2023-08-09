The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently announced that it is taking an “ambitious and coordinated approach” to accelerate wildfire prevention projects on public lands that pose a high risk, including in Yuba and Colusa counties.
A huge push for preventing wildfires has been made through what are called “fuels reduction projects” that seek to not only reduce risk but also improve forest health through the removal of excess trees and debris.
On Tuesday, the Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment was signed. Officials said it is intended to streamline plans to protect communities, reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.
“This plan helps reduce the intensity, severity and spread of wildfire near communities that border public lands managed by the BLM,” BLM California State Director Karen E. Mouritsen said in a statement. “Through partnerships with local and state agencies we will prioritize and coordinate fuels treatments to protect people, property and vital infrastructure.”
Officials said under the plan, fuels treatment projects will be coordinated across land ownerships to provide the best results for communities. The hope is to create a landscape-level network of strategic fuels treatments and breaks within the wildland-urban interface.
“The Statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatment Programmatic Environmental Assessment conducted a broad analysis across 930,000 acres of public lands,” officials said. “As local communities and the BLM identify wildfire concerns, the new streamlined fuels treatment plans will permit on-the-ground work to begin in a matter of months. This will allow us to treat an anticipated additional 20,000 acres of public lands each year.”
Officials said the plan covers 44 counties in California: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba; and two counties in northwest Nevada: Douglas and Washoe.
Projects under this program are able to begin as soon as this fall.