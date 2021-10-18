The nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant has a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate.
According to a release issued by Vitalant, Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a two-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020.
“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”
Blood donations are going out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant serves nationwide, including approximately 50 in the Northern California region, quicker than volunteer donations are coming in, according to the release.
“As people resume routine activities, busy donors are not making enough appointments – or keeping them,” the release said. “Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are both critical to meeting patient needs.”
Vitalant is also experiencing a critical shortage of platelet donations, which are tiny cells that help blood clot. According to the release, platelet donations must be transfused within about a week of donation and about 50 percent of platelets are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.
“This low inventory is especially concerning as traditionally, Vitalant sees robust collections and a strong inventory in October,” said Andrea Casson, senior director of donor recruitment. “With the holidays, winter weather and flu season around the corner, we expect continued blood collection challenges. It is critical for people to donate now and on a regular basis. I once heard a blood recipient’s spouse thank donors for giving him more time with his wife who was being treated for cancer. Blood donation truly is the gift of life.”
A safe and ample blood supply is an essential public health need for patients who require lifesaving blood transfusions as part of medical treatment, according to the release, and while Vitalant prioritizes the needs of area hospitals first, it also provides blood throughout the country wherever there is a need.
“With only three out of 100 people donating despite most being eligible, and blood transfusions occurring every two seconds, the needs of many rest on a few,” the release said. “Blood is perishable and must be constantly replenished. It is the blood on the shelf that saves patients during emergencies and if those shelves do not have the blood needed for patients, crises await.”
Vitalant follows strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing and other precautions. To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org.