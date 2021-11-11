This week, Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC announced the launch of the Blue Zones Project in Yuba-Sutter, which aims to help residents live longer and better lives, according to a news release.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make health choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. The project idea and name is based on the research of an author who identified five cultures of the world, or blue zones, with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. The project has been launched in Upper Napa Valley, Mendocino County, Tuolumne County and Lake County as well across the country, according to the release.
“Community is essential to the Adventist Health mission, and Blue Zones Project offers a unique opportunity to support everyone in the Yuba-Sutter area by emphasizing greater health and well-being through the transformation of our built environment, policies and programs,” Monica Arrowsmith, community well-being executive for Adventist Health/Rideout said via the release. “Our organization is passionate about introducing an initiative that will bring about lasting, permanent changes that will benefit future generations for many years to come.”
Participating communities have seen double-digit drops in obesity and smoking rates, economic investment in downtown corridors, grant funding awards to support policies and programs aimed at improving healthy equity and measurable savings in healthcare costs. A site assessment was held last month in Yuba-Sutter with input from area community leaders.
Blue Zones Project Executive Director Steve Kroeger said the next step is for the local implementation team to begin the leadership planning phase this month, with a kickoff event to follow in 2022. Kroeger has lived in Yuba-Sutter for about 20 years and worked for the city of Yuba City as city manager, assistant city manager and administrative service director.
“Through collecting community feedback and evaluating related data, we will be able to identify areas to focus our efforts,” Kroeger said in the release. “The Blue Zones Project will provide us with the tools and methods needed to pinpoint these specific areas for improvement, and thereby enable us to reach higher levels of community well-being. It’s a very worthy effort.”
Residents can sign up for a newsletter to stay up to date or follow the project on Facebook. For more information, visit ys.bluezonesproject.com/home.