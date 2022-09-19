About two years ago during the height of COVID-19 with restrictions placed upon the globe to help stem the spread of a deadly virus, Yuba City resident Amy Souza was looking for a way to improve her everyday life in Yuba-Sutter.
As a person who is disabled, Souza admitted that she already did not get out much, but COVID-19 made it worse.
“I was going stir-crazy,” Souza said.
So Souza, 59, started small and searched online for local residents interested in going for walks each week as a way to carve out some time to get away from her residence.
Souza met a retired yoga teacher from Yuba City, Mary Rowntree, who accepted her offer to walk every day.
The relationship blossomed from there, Souza said, calling her friend her soul sister now. Rowntree is the one who convinced Souza, admittedly a little skeptical, to come to the Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter Community Kickoff event on Saturday where Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter Executive Director Steve Kroeger spoke to the public about the benefits of accepting a role into the community-led well-being improvement initiative, sponsored by Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital and Blue Zones, LLC.
Kroeger said the purpose is to help the Yuba-Sutter community improve their daily lives, and in turn live longer and healthier.
The Blue Zones Project began in Sardinia, which is a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. Kroeger said it was in Sardinia where the blue pen came out to highlight one of the areas where people were living the longest.
Kroeger said there was a “concentration of blue” in Sardinia, towns in Greece and Costa Rica and Loma Linda in California. It was those four places, Kroeger said, that people over 100 years old continued active, healthy lives.
Then more research and studies were completed by New York Times best selling author Dan Buettner and his brother, Nick, to find out how valuable the Blue Zones Project could be. People told their best Blue Zones stories, some of which Kroeger said were delivered Saturday at the kickoff event, and research was harnessed to eventually create four basic principles that, if accepted by someone, could enhance their well-being and daily life in a community.
Kroeger said the four areas are eating wisely, a sense of purpose – especially for those recently retired – moving naturally through walks, and social connection.
Kroeger and the Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter team delivered these principles on Saturday through a pledge where a person can select at least five actions to complete in six months.
The list included having walking shoes readily available at a person’s residence as motivation, adopting a dog, attending a Blue Zones purpose workshop, removing electronics like a television from the bedroom, meditation, healthier options to eat and several others.
Kroeger said the full list is available at any local Blue Zones workshop starting Oct. 1 and online at http://ys.bluezonesproject.com/community-kickoff.
Beginning Oct. 1, Kroeger said Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a local workshop where the public can learn more about Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter.
Then two weeks later on Oct. 15, New Earth Market in Yuba City will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the first Blues Zones Project Yuba-Sutter-approved grocery store where people can come and shop for an abundance of healthy options to eat.
Rowntree said she has pledged to walk and expand yoga to others as a way to socially connect with more people in the area.
For any doubters out there, Rowntree said to give the Blues Zones Project Yuba-Sutter a shot.
“There is evidence that socializing and being close with family does improve life – feeling connected, part of a community and that somebody cares about me,” Rowntree said. “I think that is a great idea.”
For Souza, she has yet to commit to the personal pledge, but just like when she showed up with her new best pal, she said she is probably on her way.
“They sound like they are going to do a lot of good for Yuba City and Marysville,” Souza said.