Deep in the heart of the Yuba County foothills, the Brownsville Blues Festival returned Sunday to an eager crowd.
Packed with families and good music, the festival was able to bring in various vendors selling everything from clothes and jewelry to soap.
Scheduled to perform at the event were Willie G, Tia Carroll, Machaira, Andy Santana and the West Coast Playboys with special guests Michael Skinner and A.J. Joyce.
Of course, no festival is complete without some good food. Manning the main food station was Emma Berry and her husband Joseph Waltz with their outfit called Full Scale Seafood.
Berry said they have attended the event in the past, but this was their first time serving food at the festival.
“We have come all the years prior as long as we’ve been up here,” said Berry. “We’re pretty new to the area. We’ve only been up here for six years now.”
Having moved to California from Louisiana, the food they typically cook and serve has more of a southern style.
“Today we’re doing barbecue plates, brisket, pulled pork,” said Berry.
Among those in the crowd that came to hear the music and enjoy the day was Dobbins resident Rudy Gonzalez, who brought along his family and neighbors to the event.
“This is my first year out here,” said Gonzalez. “It’s gonna be amazing. The music and I want some ribs right now.”
Sponsors for the event included Yuba Feather Communities Services, Inc., the Gold Eagle Market of Brownsville, the Browns Valley 76 Station and Christopher Hayhoe Real Estate.