The Sutter County Board of Supervisors recently approved a loan required to complete the purchase of a property on Gray Avenue that will serve as the home of many of the county’s Health and Human Services programs, according to Assistant County Administrator Leanne Link.
The property is located at 812, 828, 832, 840, 850 and 860 Gray Avenue and was purchased by the county late last year for $8.24 million. Approximately $1.675 million in county funds will be used and the remainder of the purchase price plus costs will be financed.
“We are looking forward to completing the design of the former Kmart space and starting construction,” Link said.
She said the majority of the purchase and cost of the renovation will be paid for by state and federal funding.
“The board has given authority to the county administrator to sign all of the documents necessary to complete the purchase and financing,” Link said. “We expect to close escrow on the property in mid-May.”
Another aspect of financing the project is through a lease-financing mechanism where a government entity pledges an asset that is used for an ongoing government purpose. Sutter County is pledging the County Administration Center at 1130 and 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Link said.
“This is a common practice, and the county used this method to fund construction of the Public Health Building on Veterans Circle in the 1990s,” Link said.
She said the lease-financing process is complicated and required assistance from a municipal advisor and outside counsel specializing in that type of financing. In addition, the county worked with a placement agent to release a request for quotes and aid the county in selecting the lender with the best overall financing plan for the county.
The estimated total cost of issuance, including title and escrow fees is $185,000, according to Link.
The county is currently reworking the design for the remodel of the Gray Avenue property to fit what it can afford.
“Construction is extremely expensive right now, so we need to value engineer the design,” Link said. “Once we have a design in place, we will go to the board for authority to put the remodel of the former Kmart space out to bid.”
There are currently three commercial tenants who are operating on the property. Link said the county has no intention of disrupting those leases or displacing the businesses.
“The county is excited to take this major step in securing the entire building as the future home of Health and Human Services and making vital services more accessible for our most vulnerable clients,” Link said.