Months after the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved the sale of excess water to other water districts in the state, the board will consider an extension of that approval at this morning’s board meeting in Marysville.

On Dec. 7, 2021, the water agency’s board gave the OK to transfer at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its New Bullards Bar Reservoir to help in times of severe drought.

