The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 on Tuesday night to follow the recommendation of the planning commission and deny an application from HSD Trucking to rezone a Walnut Avenue property from estate residential to industrial.
Supervisors Karm Bains and Nick Micheli recused themselves from hearing the item or voting on it.
HSD Trucking is based in Yuba City and has been operating a truck yard for parking and repairs since 2017. The property located in the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue off of Highway 99 has been zoned estate residential since March 2011, according to Sutter County Development Services Director Neal Hay.
“The applicant was requesting a General Plan Amendment, Rezone and Design Review approval in an attempt to legitimize a commercial truck parking and repair business that began operation in July 2017 without county approvals,” Hay said in an email Thursday.
HSD and its supporters say the property has always been used for industrial use and was being used for that purpose prior to HSD purchasing the property in 2017. HSD part-owner Sabi Singh said HSD has been operating since 1998 and when the property was purchased a building used for machine repair and welding was already there.
“So I thought it was already industrial,” Singh said.
He said when he found out that the property was zoned estate residential he immediately took steps to try and get the proper permitting.
Hay said the truck parking and repair business began without county approval.
“The county initiated code enforcement action against the property owner in July 2017 which prompted the operator to submit land use applications to the county in October 2017,” Hay said. “The county never granted an approval or permit for HSD trucking to operate at the site. Instead, the county pursued code enforcement actions against the property from 2017 to June 2021 due to separate violations.”
Violations have included installing an office building and bathroom without permits, having too many trucks on site, and truck parts, junk, and rubbish along the property’s fencing.
Singh and HSD operations manager and part-owner Taran Hundal said the company has spent a significant amount of money trying to improve the yard to be in compliance with the county’s demands.
“I want to be in compliance but they need to give me (a) chance,” Singh said Thursday.
HSD added more of a buffer zone between its truck parking lot and nearby Barry Elementary School and planted trees on the perimeter of the approximately four-acre property to create a wall between the yard and surrounding areas.
“We did everything possible (that) they want us to do. ... We don’t want to go against any law, we don’t want to break any rules,” Hundal said Thursday. “At this point we are worried. We believe in a justice system and hopefully we will get the justice.”
The item was brought before the board of supervisors Tuesday after the planning commission voted 5-0 on June 16 to recommend that the board of supervisors deny the project application.
During Tuesday’s meeting, dozens of individuals spoke during the public hearing section of the item. Most were HSD employees, drivers from other truck companies, HSD contractors, HSD leadership, and community members speaking in support of HSD and the operation being run at Walnut Avenue.
Speakers highlighted the importance of the truck yard’s location for moving freight from south to north up to another HSD location in Washington. Others said truck parking is already limited in Sutter County and taking away this location would exacerbate the problem and make it harder on drivers.
Detractors, such as Michael Steel with Protect Our South Sutter Environment (POSSE), said HSD had ignored the county telling the yard to stop operations and that the yard adversely affects the children at Barry Elementary School and surrounding community. He acknowledged that HSD had made improvements but said it’s not enough.
“You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” Steel said at the meeting.
Singh spoke during the meeting and said all of his trucks meet California air quality standards and are safe to operate anywhere. He also pointed to other truck yards near his shop, some closer to the school.
“My kids go to that school,” Singh said on Tuesday. “My brother’s kids go to that school.”
HSD supporters also took issue with Bains and Micheli abstaining from hearing the item or voting on it and only saying they were doing so for personal and financial reasons. Michael Barrette, an attorney for HSD, said the two supervisors were in violation of government code that requires supervisors or other elected officials to state with specificity why they are recusing themselves from a vote.
Barrette said Thursday that Bains and Micheli “clearly did not uphold their duty” as supervisors by not putting on the record their conflict.
On Friday, Bains deferred to the county’s statement, which repeated what Bains said during the meeting that he recused himself due to personal and financial interests. Micheli said Thursday he would check with county counsel before commenting and could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Barrette did not disclose the possible legal steps HSD could take in response to the board’s decision but said HSD would be fighting the decision.
“Yeah, they’re not done,” Barrette said.
During board discussion on Tuesday, Supervisor Mat Conant, who represents the district where the truck yard is located, said he was concerned about the safety of the area by having more trucks.
“I don’t want to add more trucks, it’s not safe,” Conant said Tuesday. “We are not going to set a good precedent for the county if we approve this project.”
Singh said he’s called Conant on three or four occasions asking that he come by and tour the facility and see what has been done. Singh said Conant has not answered and not returned his calls. He said only board chair Dan Flores visited and toured the site.
Melissa McGoldrick has lived on a property near the truck yard since 2009 and said she’s had no issues with truck traffic or safety issues.
“I’ve had no issues with trash. I’ve had no issues with people wandering over my property,” McGoldrick said. “I feel really safe.”
Hay said denial of the application will require HSD to cease operations at the location. He said the county is researching applicable state laws and will notify HSD accordingly.
“The county recognizes the importance of the trucking industry to our community and encourages future truck yards to be developed only after first receiving county approval, mitigating environmental impacts and complying with their development conditions,” Hay said.