The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to direct county staff to review a permit agreement with a concrete batch plant instead of revoking the permit as staff had recommended.
The plant, located in the 3100 block of Sankey Road, is owned by CEMEX and sub-leased to Elite Ready Mix. In 2005, the board approved a use permit and design review to establish a concrete batch plant on a 5.57-acre parcel. The project was approved with 42 conditions.
One condition requires payment to the county of an annual road maintenance impact fee calculated at a rate of $0.14 per cubic yard of concrete produced.
“The purpose of the road maintenance impact fee is to account for the operation’s greater impact to county roads so that County Road Fund dollars are not needed to offset this project’s operational road impacts,” a staff report read.
Since 2016, county staff have had to send multiple letters to the project operator to request the operator file its annual report needed to calculate the road impact fee or have had to send multiple invoices requesting payment.
Steve Geiger, a planner with Sutter County Department of Development Services, presented the recommendation to the board and said in 2019 staff sent two letters to the operator before the needed annual report was filed and two invoices were sent requesting payment of $22,208.88. The 2019 payment was received in July. Geiger said the operator paid the required fee for 2020 on Monday.
“Staff is still pursuing revocation of the use permit due to the applicant’s history of not providing production information and impact fees in a timely manner as required by their use permit,” a staff report read.
Geiger said if the board voted to not revoke the permit, supervisors should direct staff to review the agreement to help maintain compliance from the property operator.
Prior to the board voting, Steve Grace, a director with CEMEX in the western United States, spoke during the public comment section.
“Quite frankly this is embarrassing,” Grace said. “It is an embarrassing situation for the company and I could give you a bunch of excuses and reasons as to what was going on since 2016 but I don’t really want to bore you with that.”
He said COVID-19 played a role in causing delays but that the company is paid up for 2020 under the terms of the agreement and has put systems in place with Elite Ready Mix to make sure delays won’t happen again. He said CEMEX would like to sit down with the county to review the permit agreement.
Grace said the plant provides material for county and city infrastructure and housing development projects. Elite Ready Mix Operations Manager Braxton Edwards said having the permit revoked would cut the company’s business in half.
“It would be a great consequence to us and our company,” Edwards said.
Supervisor Nick Micheli said he intended to vote to not revoke the permit and give staff the chance to go over the details of the agreement with the applicant.
“The last thing we want to do is try to shut a business down,” Micheli said.
Supervisor Mat Conant agreed with Micheli but advised Grace and Edwards to not let similar delays happen again. He pointed out that the plant could be of use for future county development.
“This plant could be a great asset for the development in Sutter Pointe,” Conant said.
Sutter Pointe is a city being developed in South Sutter County.
Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said he did not want to revoke the permit but felt the contract with CEMEX was outdated and needed updating. He said an agreement needed to be reached that benefits the county along with CEMEX. County counsel said renegotiating the contract could only be done if the current permit was revoked.
Ziegenmeyer made a motion to have staff review language in the agreement and bring back the revised agreement to the board for approval. The motion passed unanimously.