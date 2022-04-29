The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday the discovery of a man’s body recently at a Recology facility at 3001 N. Levee Rd. in Marysville.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the body found was a white male adult who has yet to be identified. He said the department received a call about the body on Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m.
“The area where he was located is a mixture of recyclables that were collected from various routes in the Yuba-Sutter area,” Anderson said in an email Friday. “Our Investigations Unit is conducting a thorough check of missing person files in the north state and the autopsy is still pending.”
Anderson said the body may have been dumped by a truck that had been collecting recycled cardboard throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Unfortunately we have little to go on at this point, but are hopeful that identification and cause of death will be made soon,” Anderson said. “I would like to encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.”