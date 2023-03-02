Sutter County officials confirmed with the Appeal on Thursday that a body was recovered from the river in an area near Shanghai Bend in Yuba City on Wednesday night.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the discovery but officials were unable to provide specific details on who was found and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We are still attempting to determine the identification of the person,” Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said in an email to the Appeal on Thursday morning. “A fisherman found the body.”
While Smallwood said he was not able to publicly release details of the person who was found, he did say that it “could take up to a week” to get confirmation from the Placer County Coroner Office.
Smallwood said once the identification of the person is verified and next of kin is contacted, more details will be released to the public.