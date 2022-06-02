The body of 19-year-old Damon Evans of Casa Grande, Ariz., was found Thursday after search efforts resumed for a possible drowning victim in the Sacramento River in Colusa.
Earlier this week, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual who had gone underwater while swimming in the Sacramento River, just east of Levee Park in Colusa on Sunday evening.
“The individual was reportedly having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the Sacramento River,” sheriff’s department officials previously said. “The individual was not wearing a life preserver at the time of the incident.”
On Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit found the body of Evans after a cadaver K9 from Woof Search Dog Team Cal OES alerted officials to his location, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said.
“The body was located in the river just east of the Levee Park approximately 20 feet from the shoreline,” the sheriff’s department said. “The body located in the river matched the description of the 19-year-old male drowning victim.”
For more information, contact Kris Cooper at 530-458-0200.