The body of a drowning victim was found Saturday in East Park Reservoir just two hours after the individual sank under the water after struggling to swim to shore.
According to a news release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff’s department, officers responded to a report of an individual in need of a water rescue in the area of the lake known as Hide-Out Cove on Saturday evening.
“The individual was reportedly having issues swimming and was struggling to get back to shore,” it was stated in the release. “The individual ultimately went below the surface and never resurfaced.”
The Sheriff’s Office, along with Indian Valley Fire personnel, responded to the scene and encountered family members and people from neighboring campsites jumping into the water in an attempt to assist and locate the individual who was later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Sarvelio Portillo.
At about 8:34 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit, with assistance from the Indian Valley Fire personnel, located and recovered the body.
An investigation into the incident continues and autopsy results are pending.