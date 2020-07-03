The body of a missing Elk Grove man was recovered from the Feather River after he and another Elk Grove man were taken under the water on Tuesday.
Nawid Alokozay, 27, was found Friday at around 8:30 a.m. in the Feather River, south of the Fifth Street Bridge, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release. Alokozay was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dive teams from the Sutter County and Butte County sheriff’s offices had been attempting to locate Alokozay since Tuesday.
On Tuesday, four adult men were swimming in the Feather River near the 10th Street Bridge in Yuba City when Alokozay and Mohammad Walid Shams, 23, waded out toward the north side of the bridge. Shams was pulled out of the water by another man and taken to Adventist Health/Ridout because he was not breathing. Shams was pronounced dead at the hospital.