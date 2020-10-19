Terry Blevins, 59, of Marysville was identified as the person found dead in Ellis Lake on Friday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
“There were no outward signs of trauma to the body,” Carbah said in an email Monday.
She said the official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
The Marysville Police Department responded to the lake after a report about a body was made just after 7 a.m. Friday. The body was taken from the Ninth Street side of the lake.
“At the moment there are no further updates on the case,” MPD Lt. Adam Barber said in an email Monday.