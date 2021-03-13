At the stroke of 11 a.m. Saturday a steady stream of cars began getting funneled single-file down C Street toward First in an effort to witness first-hand the 141st Bok Kai Parade.
Yes, Bok Kai was back amid the ongoing threat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, because organizers made it into a drive-thru event where the community could watch all the hoopla surrounding the parade from the safety of their own cars.
There were many participants and parade-goers who came out to watch and hear the firecrackers, enjoy the “Fook Lung,” or Luck Dragon, which is 175-foot long and is composed of 26 pieces.
“It’s tradition,” said Yuba City resident Elizabeth Montna, who brought her family over the bridge Saturday to see the dragon in particular.
Montna estimated that she has seen about 15-20 parades and loves every second of the spectacle.
“It is part of our community’s history,” Montna said.
The parade has its roots dating back to the gold rush, when Chinese immigrants came to California and established the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville. Today, the temple remains the oldest Taoist temple in Northern California, and the tradition of the parade continues.
Lawrence Tom, who helps run the Chinese American Museum of Northern California with Brian Tom, manned a station outside the building on Saturday displaying all his books about Marysville’s Chinatown. A lot of his family is in the books, including his daughter Deborah Tom, who flew in from Phoenix to watch the parade.
As a frontline worker herself, Tom knows the seriousness of the virus, and so to be able to put this on during a pandemic bodes well for a full-on reopening of the country down the road.
“This is just the beginning,” Tom said. “The one-year anniversary (of this pandemic) was this past Thursday so to see this actually happen is a miracle.”
Part of the Bok Kai tradition includes a boatload of firecrackers being set off during and after the festivities.
According to Chinese history, firecrackers are a symbol of luck for the future – a sentiment shared by many in the U.S. these days after what has transpired the past year.
Smartsville resident Mike Bevitori said he has been coming to the parade for the last 40 years in part to meet people, a forgotten trend in 2020 due to the pandemic. Bevitori says he has definitely been a hermit the past year, with Bok Kai being the first major event he has attended during COVID.
As an older individual Bevitori feels safety still needs to remain a priority during the reopening phase of society.
“I am not ready for a return to normal,” he said.