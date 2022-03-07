The Bok Kai Parade and Festival returned in full capacity with all its traditions Saturday for the 142nd edition through downtown Marysville.
The parade kicked off with Al Wong manning his usual role behind the gong, which is a southeastern Asian percussion instrument that is one of the main focal points of the parade each year. Wong, who has been the gongmaster of Bok Kai for over 20 years, was flanked by a contingent in charge of lighting firecrackers at each intersection of the route that extended all the way down D Street, over to First Street and up the other direction on C Street.
Mable Vogt, who came in from the Bay Area this weekend to run the Bok Kai Temple – the oldest Taoist temple in Northern California – said the firecrackers symbolize beginning the new year “off with a bang.”
Bok Kai, in part, is the celebration of the Lunar New Year, which is why it is always on a different day because it is based on the Lunar calendar. Gordon Tom, one of the last remaining Chinese historians in Marysville, said the festival and parade are always held on the weekend closest to the second day of the second month of the Lunar calendar.
People come from all over to celebrate Chinese New Year, worship at the temple and catch up with friends and family.
Judy Fong-Heary came in from Folsom with her family to see the parade and Bok Kai Festival for the first time.
In previous years, Bok Kai had always conflicted with her work schedule and life obligations.
But Fong-Heary was in Marysville with friends to experience the hoopla surrounding one of the oldest festivals in California for the first time.
“I like to see the young people keeping up with the traditions,” said Fong-Heary, who is of Chinese descent. “It’s a great way to share our culture with other people and other groups as well.”
Many families, who had been attending for years, returned to experience Bok Kai again. Robin Ridgway of Yuba City said she has seen probably over 30 parades and it never disappoints.
“I love the energy from the parade,” Ridgway said. “I love the drums, how loud (the parade) is and seeing all the dragons because they are so beautiful.”
Dragons are legendary creatures in Chinese folklore and mythology. It’s believed that dragons symbolize power, excellence, strength and good luck.
Hong Wan Lung, also known as Fook Lung or the Luck Dragon, is one of the highlights of the parade. It is 175-feet long and is composed of 26 pieces. According to Chinese history, a half a car was needed to transport the Fook Lung to Marysville in 2009 when it began making its way down D Street for the first time.
Ridgway and Yuba City resident Monica Disante both helped carry the Fook Lung as children.
Both agreed that it was a lot of work and took a couple of weeks to learn when they did it as part of a school project.
“It’s awkward (carrying it) because you are attached to the other part,” Disante said.
Disante was also part of one of the past parades in the role of flag girl while marching with her band.
She remembers it as fun and exciting, and now she gets to reminisce about that with her children and friends.
“Just being a part of (the parade), the excitement and now watching it … It’s fun,” Disante said. “It’s exciting for the kids.”
The 142nd Bok Kai Festival concluded Sunday with the annual Bomb Day celebration at First Street and C Street in Chinatown.
Tom said Bomb Day is an annual ceremony where the Chinese community fights for bombs, which have rings inside and are shot off.
The rings, according to tradition, are supposed to bring good luck, Tom said.